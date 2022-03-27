For many St. Mary-of-the-Woods College students, Ring Day is a more momentous occasion than graduation. On Saturday in the campus's the Church of Immaculate Conception, the pomp and circumstance were in high gear, as the school celebrated its 100th annual Ring Day.
It wasn't until 1929 that the onyx rings were given to juniors meeting the academic requirements, a tradition that has continued to this day. In fact, more students run for junior class officer posts than in any other academic year, because those officers are who plan the Ring Day ceremony.
"They get to pick the theme, the readings, they have a lot to do with that," explained Dottie King, president of St. Mary-of-the-Woods. "So they want the pomp."
Ring Day ceremonies have evolved over those 100 years. "The Woods, always putting our spin on things, wanted to make it an academic event and didn't just want students to go to the bookstore and buy a ring, King said. "They turned it into a ceremony, and the early ones were not at the church. They'd bring the students to a classroom and the faculty would distribute them. And it's kind of grown from that."
With "Traditions" as its theme, the ceremony included a choral performance, a procession featuring candles and banners and a separate procession presenting the rings. King then slipped a ring on each of the students' fingers, and the students then dispersed to share flowers with their loved ones in attendance. It concluded with "Ring Song," written by the class of 1962.
"Traditions began the moment you arrived," Director of Alumni Relations Sarah Stultz Mahady told the students.
"I've been waiting for it for three years -- long time coming, super-excited about it," said Lyric Krause. "I'm the first in my family to get a ring, but I had a coach in high school who came to St. Mary's and she told me what to expect, so I was very prepared and very happy to be aware of it.
"Most places, graduation is just graduation, but at St. Mary's, it's Ring Day and it's a big deal to us."
"I didn't know about it when I was first looking into the school — I didn't think anything about it my freshman year, just a dumb freshman coming in," said Juan Delgado-Vasquez. "Then once I came on my first visit, they were telling us about the tradition, about the ring. Then when i got to know a little more about the school I started to realize how big a deal it was and I really started looking forward to it.
He added, "I was thinking it would never come to this day, and now it's finally here. I'm proud to be a part of the family."
King said Ring Day made her as ebullient as her students: "I feel the emotion they feel, how important this milestone is to them."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
