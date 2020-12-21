As COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, federal officials are offering tips on what to look for when it comes to signs of potential scams against consumers.
Scammers will ask for out-of-pocket payment to get the vaccine, and might ask for payment to get on a vaccine waiting list to get early access.
Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited sources are suspect.
Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of vaccine for payment are not valid.
No personal information should be given with a promise of receiving a vaccine.
Anyone who believes they are the victim of COVId-19 fraud should report it to the FBI Hotline at 800-CALL-FBI, or the Office of Inspector General for Health and Human Services at 800-HHS-TIPS, or to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services hotline at 800-MEDICARE.
For accurate information about COVID-19, go online to oig.hhs.gov/coronavirus, or to fbi.gov/coronavirus, or to justice.gov/coronavirus.
