Feds move Meehan from hospital to jail

The man charged in the July 7 shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency has been transferred from a hospital bed to a jail cell, but his attorneys said today he remains “unable to productively engage” in conversation.
“[Shane] Meehan is currently not able to discuss the charge brought against him,” defense attorneys Monica Foster, Gwendolyn Beitz and Joseph Cleary said in a status report submitted this afternoon to the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Indiana.
Meehan has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the shooting of Ferency, who was a federal drug task force agent.
Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the July 7 encounter about 2:15 p.m. at the FBI's Terre Haute office office First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse.
Meehan was able to drive himself in his pickup truck to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and walked into the emergency room, where he requested medical treatment.
Court officers attempted an initial hearing July 9 in Meehan's room at the hospital, but that hearing was not completed due to Meehan's condition. The court ordered Meehan's attorneys to file a status report every Friday on his readiness to appear in court and ability to participate in future proceedings.
Today's report says Beitz and Cleary met with Meehan in his hospital room Tuesday for about an hour. Meehan was in “considerable pain, having difficulty breathing” and was receiving pain medication every four hours, the attorneys reported.
The report said Meehan had no recollection of the July 9 hearing or meeting with attorneys.
Attorneys Foster and Beitz attempted a video call with Meehan at his jail today, but that call ended when it was “clear Meehan was unable to productively engage with counsel,” they told the court.
The attorneys said they do not believe Meehan is medically able to appear in court or participate in hearings. Another update is expected next week.
The government did not disclose in which jail Meehan is held.
Lisa Trigg
