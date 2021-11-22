U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states — Indiana among them — as well as Guam and Puerto Rico.
Of the total USDA investment, $837,800 will go toward rural community infrastructure in Indiana.
The community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities in Indiana, according to a news release from USDA Indiana Rural Development Acting State Director Curtis Johnson. The money also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
“Investments in vehicles and equipment for our emergency responders and public works are critical resources for every community,” Johnson said. “USDA’s programs give rural Hoosier’s the opportunity to build back better, stronger and more resilient.”
Wabash Valley recipients are:
• The city of Jasonville, which will use a $41,400 grant to purchase a truck and snowplow to keep the city streets clean during the winter season. This project will serve over 2,200 residents.
• The city of Clinton, which will use a $195,600 grant to purchase two cab pickups, a wheelbase truck, 20 portable radios and 14 dash mount mobile radios. The vehicles will be used by the street and sewer departments. The truck will be used by the fire department and will be fitted with a snowplow, emergency lights and related equipment. The law enforcement department is purchasing two pursuit vehicles with lighting and equipment. One of the vehicles will be equipped with a K9 cage and related equipment. The radios will be used to communicate within the department, the sheriff departments, state law enforcement and other first responders. This project will serve almost 4,900 residents.
• The Parke County Redevelopment Commission will use a $15,200 grant to purchase a law enforcement pursuit vehicle. The new vehicle will include equipment (lights, console, etc.) and graphics. This purchase will increase the number of vehicles operated by the Parke County Sheriff Department to fifteen. This project will serve over 17,300 residents.
• The town of Rockville will use a $50,000 grant to purchase two special service vehicles. One vehicle is being added to the fleet since an additional officer was recently hired. The second vehicle will replace the previous one since it has been determined that it is not cost effective to repair. This project will serve over 2,600 residents.
Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/in or calling 317-290-3100. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.
