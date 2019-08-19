The Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute will host a career fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at its staff training center on Indiana 63 at the north end of the complex property.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has vacancies, and it is also continuously hiring nationwide for correctional officers, medical and psychology staff.
Veterans and the general public are welcome. Those interested in applying should bring a resume and a valid photo ID. Also, the bureau recommends setting up an account at www.usajobs.gov
Human resource staff will be available at the career fair to provide information on application procedures and to answer questions.
For more information, email tha/careerfair@bop.gov
