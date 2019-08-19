WAKEFIELD [mdash] Marilyn S. Meads, 87, of Wakefield, formerly of Terre Haute, died Thursday, August 15 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. Born in Mattoon, Ill. on June 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Suzie (Storm) Sparks. Ms. Meads was a graduate of Mattoon High School, …