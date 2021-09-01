Last year, Vigo County School Corp. teachers and staff were able to make use of federally funded “COVID” days if they missed work because they had tested positive or had to quarantine.
The district was able to use an initial round of federal stimulus dollars.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act [FFCRA] required certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
This school year, that federal program is no longer available and employees must use their own sick days or personal time off. Other districts are similarly impacted, officials say.
“We currently do not have any ‘COVID days’ for positive cases or quarantines,” said Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association.
When the federally provided COVID days expired last December, the VCSC and the VCTA worked on extending those days through the end of the 2020-21 school year, but that extension has expired, McDonald said.
She is hopeful that additional federal funding may become available in the future.
“Any COVID days currently offered would have to be bargained [locally] and we have not yet worked out any details in regards to it, but are working to address it,” she said.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said COVID days were required under Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which gave each employee 10 “COVID Days.” The federal program ended Dec. 31, 2020.
“We had an MOU with the VCTA to extend the program locally” through July 31 of this year, he said.
The program meant that each employee had 10 COVID days to use in the event of quarantine or COVID sickness, but when the 10 days were used, they relied on sick days or other paid time off, Riley said.
Now, teachers and staff are relying on sick days and other paid time off if they must miss school due to COVID illness or quarantine, he said. Other districts are similarly affected.
New teachers start with 10 sick days and teachers accrue nine sick days each year; those do roll over if not used.
“We have not seen any guidance that suggests ESSER II or III [federal stimulus programs] can be used for this purpose. We have also not seen any employer extend the federal COVID day program, as we did last spring,” Riley said.
He noted that vaccinated staff are not subject to quarantine unless they are symptomatic. “This change in quarantine procedure in response to vaccine availability has reduced dependence on such a program,” Riley said.
Kim Fidler, Uniserv director with the Indiana State Teachers Association, said she also is hopeful that federal funds will again become available for additional COVID-19 days.
“For now, we are trying to bargain a separate pot of money for those who run out of days. There may be stipulations attached to receiving additional days such as vaccination status, contact tracing, etc. We have not worked out any details. All schools are in the same boat on this,” Fidler said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
