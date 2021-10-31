ESSER federal funds and an updated strategic plan are items that will be discussed when the Vigo County School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
The board will meet at the West Terre Haute conference center, 501 W. Olive St.
At work sessions, there are no opportunities for citizen comment.
The district has been awarded $47 million in federal COVID relief dollars from the CARES Act, ESSER II and ESSER III.
As far as the updated strategic plan, called “Uncommon,” Superintendent Rob Haworth has introduced some major components of the plan in recent weeks.
• The district has narrowed proposed high school facility projects to three options.
All three would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
Details of the proposed plans can be found at tinyurl.com/vcscuncommon.
The district will conduct 10 community meetings in November, nine of them in-person, to give citizens an opportunity to learn more and to provide feedback.
• The district also wants students to graduate from high school with at least 30 hours of one of the following: college credit, industry credentials or career certifications.
The goal is to have that in place for the Class of 2027, or this year’s seventh graders, Haworth says.
• The district, in partnership with other entities, is also proposing a new FITE (Fabrication, Innovation, Technology, and Engineering) Center, possibly located at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The estimated cost is $28.5 million, and the goal is for $5 million to come from a Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant.
Under the proposal, the school district and supporting entities would provide more than $23.4 million of in-kind and cash contributions to the initial project in order to receive an estimated $5 million match from the READI grant, according to the READI proposal.
The FITE Center is one component of a much larger READI proposal submitted to the state by the Wabash River Development Authority, which represents six counties including Vigo.
As envisioned, the center would be operated under the direction of the school corporation; it would host day, evening, and weekend classes as well as open labs for high school students, higher education students and the staffs of local companies.
It would serve as an incubator for evolving research and development needs as workforce needs change, providing high school students with an opportunity to develop and explore entrepreneurial and technical skills.
The center also would provide space for post-secondary and adult education programs and training facilities for local higher education institutions, private companies and public organizations.
The Uncommon strategic plan has many other components.
The school board will be asked to approve an updated strategic plan at a future meeting. No action will take place Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.