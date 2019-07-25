Federal death row facts

Number condemned: 61, according to the Death Row USA, a quarterly report of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund last issued in April. However, the Death Penalty Information Center puts that number at 62, but that count includes one person who faces a potential capital re-sentencing and one person whose death sentence reversal is still subject to possible appeal.

By gender: All are males with the exception of one female.

By race: The percentage of white and black inmates is about evenly split at 42 to 43 percent, while Latinos make up about 11 percent. Other races, including Asian and Native American, make up about 3 percent of the federal death row population.

Location: Almost all federally condemned inmates are held at USP Terre Haute. However, a few male prisoners are or have been held at USP Administrative Maximum in Florence, Colorado, and at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. The lone female death row inmate in the federal system is at the Bureau of Prison’s Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Executions: All executions are carried out by lethal injection at USP Terre Haute.

Military Death Row

Uniform Code: Capital punishment in the U.S. Armed Forces is a separate system and is administered under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, although military capital cases can be reviewed the U.S. Supreme Court. The president of the United States must give final approval for a military execution.

Number: Four members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all men, are currently condemned to death.

Location: All four are held at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. There is a death chamber the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, but the government may choose to move the execution to Terre Haute. Military executions of the condemned are to be carried out be lethal injection.

SOURCES: (1) Death Row USA, a quarterly report by the Capital Punishment Project of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc. (2) Death Penalty Information Center.