Federal drug charge filed in connection with car chase

Federal charges have filed against an Indianapolis man involved in a high-speed police pursuit Monday afternoon that began at Haute City Center mall in Terre Haute and ended on Interstate 70 in Clay County.
A criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana alleges Damond De-Angelo Cobb Jr., 24, possessed and intended to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested Monday afternoon.
If convicted, Cobb faces a potential sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.
Cobb also appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6 where Judge Michael Lewis set a Jan. 24 jury trial on Vigo County charges of possession of a controlled substance, dealing a controlled substance, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting law enforcement.
However, Lewis said those charges and trial date will be dismissed if federal charges are filed.
Cobb was taken into custody after the pursuit with speeds reaching 100 mph ended with his car being pushed off the highway by police.
According to an affidavit, task force officers were at the mall watching for a vehicle known to bring drugs to Terre Haute from Indianapolis. When officers closed in, Cobb fled the mall parking lot and the pursuit ensued.
Officers from multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit in Vigo and Clay counties before Cobb’s car was forced off the road near the 19-mile marker and he was arrested.
