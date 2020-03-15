The U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana, which includes Terre Haute, has suspended all jury trials through May 1.
Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson on Friday issued a court order that trails are to be continued.
Information available to date, including number of persons infected and projected infections in the near future, indicate court operations without modification could present substantial health risks to the public,” Stinson said in her court order.
Also, the chief judge said, it is not possible to summon a pool of potential jurors and conduct a jury trial in a manner that does not expose potential jurors, attorneys, court staff and litigants to substantial and unacceptable health risks, specifically COVID-19.
“Such risks may be significantly mitigated by temporarily modifying court operations,” the judge wrote.
For criminal trials, the order states the “delay caused by the continuances implemented by this General Order will be excluded under the Speedy Trial Act,” the judge wrote. “...Unless otherwise ordered by the assigned district or magistrate judge, all other criminal court proceedings will proceed as scheduled.”
“To the extent criminal proceedings may be conducted via phone or videoconference, conversion of in-person proceedings to telephonic or videoconference proceedings will be at the discretion of the assigned district or magistrate judge,” the order states.
Also, the order states:
• Unless otherwise ordered, all other civil court proceedings will proceed as scheduled.
• All naturalization ceremonies are canceled. If an individual meets the criteria for an expedited judicial oath administration ceremony, the court will make arrangements for naturalization of that individual by a judicial officer.
• United States Marshal Service personnel and deputized contract court security officers will deny building access to individuals who may be infected with COVID-19 or otherwise appear to pose a public health risk. All persons seeking to enter courthouses within the Southern District of Indiana will be required to answer the following questions:
• Are you experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath?
• Have you been in close contact with someone confirmed or who is being evaluated for COVID-19?
• Have you recently visited an area that is subject to quarantine because of COVID-19 infection?
Persons who answer “yes” to any of the above questions will be denied courthouse access. Persons who exhibit symptoms of illness potentially indicating COVID-19 infection will be denied courthouse access.
All federal courthouses in the Southern District of Indiana remain open. Staff in the clerk’s office will be available by telephone, mail will be received and processed, and court services intake counters will remain open to receive filings. Electronic filings may still be made by registered users through the CM/ECF system.
