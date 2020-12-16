U.S. District Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson on Wednesday suspended in-person jury trials in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana until at least March 1, 2021.
Other than jury trials, court proceedings shall continue to proceed by telephone, by video teleconference, or in person, as ordered in a particular case.
While jury trials have been suspended, the federal courthouses, including the one in Terre Haute, remain open. However, the Clerk’s Offices for the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in the four divisions of the Southern District of Indiana are closed to the public.
Certain limitations and restrictions established in previous court orders remain in effect, such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings in all public spaces (except for individuals with medical exemptions, or those excused from wearing a face covering in a courtroom by the presiding judge).
The screening and other requirements set forth in the general order issued on March 20, 2020, also remain in effect, with the understanding that the screening questions may change based upon guidance by public health officials and as knowledge about the symptoms of COVID-19 develops.
The District Court has also created a COVID-19 response page on its website that contains all orders, press releases, and other information regarding court operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. That site can be found at www.insd.uscourts.gov/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.
