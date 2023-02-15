U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman has been nominated as district judge for the federal Southern District of Indiana.
Contingent upon his confirmation, the Judicial Conference of the United States has authorized the appointment of a full-time U.S. magistrate judge at Evansville.
A public notice seeking applicants has been posted on the Southern District of Indiana’s website and can be accessed at https://www.insd.uscourts.gov/employment-opportunities.
Magistrate judges are appointed by the district judges for terms of eight years and are eligible for reappointment.
A webinar on the day-to-day responsibilities of a magistrate judge is available. If interested in viewing this recorded webinar, send an email to MagJudgeApp@insd.uscourts.gov. Provide your name and email address to the receive the webinar link.
Questions may be directed to Clerk Sharpe at 317-229-3716.
