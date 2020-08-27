Federal Coffee & Fine Foods slated to open at Crossroads of America

While coffee is important, food will play a much larger role in a new business taking over the iconic corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute.

Federal Coffee & Fine Foods is slated to open in mid-to-late September in the space that had been the Corner Grind.

Owners Kris and Gretchen Kraut also own The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm and The Butler’s Pantry Food Co., which will supply chef-prepared meals for the coffee shop.

“Coffee shops that sell a little bit of food mostly use a frozen, pre-made product and items that really allow them to primarily focus on coffee, and their coffee menus are large. We are going to be kind of the opposite,” Kris Kraut said. “We are going to have a very fine, tight menu serving Message Coffee out of Kansas City, Mo. It is a great quality coffee.

“We will have a small espresso menu, a small drip menu. We will do some great organic teas and then we are going to heavily focus on food. So meals to go will be produced at Sycamore Farm. We will also do sandwiches and salads that will be made [at Sycamore Farm] and [carried] over to the coffee shop,” Kraut said.

“We want to be a downtown food location that also has fantastic coffee,” Kraut said.

The business will add seven new jobs, two of which will be full-time as shop manager and assistant manager.

The name for the new business draws on the location’s history.

“The building [space] next door [that houses a cafe] at one time was the Federal Bakery. We are still not sure if it bled into the space that we are using, but we know it has some history as a cigar store, a shoe store and Fannie May candy. It has been quite a few things,” Kraut said.

“We were in the basement cleaning and we found old job applications, some of them filled out, for the Federal Bakery, and that really inspired us,” Kraut said, to make it part of the new business name.

The Federal Bake Shop Inc. opened in 1927 at 679 Wabash Ave. Harry E. Oaf is listed as manager in the 1929, 1931 and 1939 Terre Haute city directories. The 1949 city directory lists the bake shop manager as Max O. Gaskins.

Additionally, Kraut said, the building is located next to the former National Road, or U.S. 40, now called Wabash Avenue, which once passed through the downtown intersection. The coffee shop is also located across from Federal Hall, a former federal courthouse and post office building, on the campus of Indiana State University.

“I have always loved this building and it is so photographed in the history of downtown,” Kraut said.

It has been a family project for Kris and Gretchen Kraut, who also brought in Gretchen’s father, Curt Oehler, who discovered some unique wood bowling panels for the business interior.

“We bought the bowling alley lanes from Larry Lamb,” who owns an antique shop in Oaktown, Kraut said. The wooden lanes are from the former Creole Lanes bowling alley in Vincennes.

“He had sold most of the boards and had eight pieces left. We bought all of the remaining panels and are using them for the window counters and back bar area,” Kraut said. “They are about 2.5-inches thick and are between 150 to 200 pounds, so they are really heavy. They are also incredibly durable and water tight. They add some warmth and texture” to the interior, he said.

About an eighth of an inch was planed off the top of the alley panels and food-safe polyurethane was applied to seal the wood.

The coffee shop will have eight window seats, plus seating for 20 inside, as well as outdoor seating for 12. It will also boast a walk-up window.

“We will wrap the building with tables and we have umbrellas,” he said. “We also now have a walk-up, pick-up window on the Seventh Street side that will allow customers to walk up without coming in to pick up a pre-arranged order or just order a coffee or sandwich so they don’t have to come in if the don’t prefer.”

That’s a measure that could bode well amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The business will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sunday, when it will close at 2 p.m.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.