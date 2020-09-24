Federal Coffee + Fine Foods is first 'Open for Tourism' recipient

The new Federal Coffee + Fine Foods is the recipient of the first "See You In Terre Haute: Open for Tourism" award.
On Thursday, representatives from Launch Terre Haute, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce made the announcement, along with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Federal Coffee owners Kris and Gretchen Kraut.
The Open for Tourism initiative was designed by Launch, the CVB, the Chamber and Indiana Small Business Development Center to help the local business community prepare for increased tourism thanks to the planned development of a casino and convention center in Terre Haute.
“Despite what is happening around us with COVID-19 there are still so many tourism opportunities coming for our community,” chamber President Kristin Craig said in a news release. “We have to be prepared to meet these needs in the future, which includes developing places for people to eat, drink and shop within our area.”
Federal Coffee is the first business to complete the Open for Tourism program. Working with representatives from the WCISBDC, the Krauts completed free, one-on-one consultations with subject matter experts and specific training for their business.
Through these steps, they identified a particular need which would increase tourism-related activity, the addition of a walk-up window which faces a prime location along Seventh Street and Wabash Ave.
Federal Coffee then applied for and received funding from the Open for Tourism program to help complete this project.
West Central ISBDC Regional Director Courtney Chipol said funding will vary based on the business and needs. Eligible businesses including bars, restaurants, retail and service providers, must apply for funding that could total up to $2,500.
The Krauts said the additional funding was used as they complete final projects ahead of the coffee shop and café’s grand opening on Tuesday, September 29, which also is National Coffee Day.
“We are grateful for the consultations and investment in this new business,” they said in a news release. “Opening a new location downtown takes a lot of time, energy and money and to have that support and backing from these organizations gives us some added confidence as we move closer to the opening date.”
For more information or to apply for the program visit growterrehaute.com.
