A Terre Haute man arrested last week after authorities said he possessed more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine faces federal charges.
Robert Dean, 41, of Terre Haute, is charged with possession of with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana
In an affidavit, Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent Kevin Ruffner said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police intercepted two suspect packages addressed to a Bill Dean at 2805 S. 13 1/2 Street in Terre Haute..
A drug detection K9 made a positive alert on the packages. Police later opened the packages and found approximately 20 pounds of suspected meth.
The packages were turned over to the DEA, who then took the packages to Terre Haute to execute a controlled delivery.
In this case, the affidavit says Terre Haute Police Department officer and Vigo County Drug Task Force member Matt Murray dressed as a FedEx carrier and delivered the packages to Dean, who police say accepted the packages and took them into his home.
Police then executed a search warrant on Dean's residence.
There, police recovered the parcels of methamphetamine and found an additional three-quarter pound of methamphetamine in a motorcycle saddle bag. They also found a .22 caliber rifle, according to the affidavit.
Dean told police neither the drugs or firearm were his.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.