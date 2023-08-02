A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that transgender students in Indiana — including two high school students attending the Vigo County School Corp. — must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities.
The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana last year ordering the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corp. to give the transgender students such access, according to the Associated Press.
A federal lawsuit filed against the Vigo County School Corp. in November 2021 claimed two transgender students attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School were illegally denied use of school bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity.
The North Vigo students identified as male.
The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
In June 2022, a federal judge granted a temporary injunction allowing the two North students to use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity. The document was signed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney of the Southern District of Indiana.
On Wednesday, Ken Falk, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, commented on the Vigo County case and appeals court ruling.
The two students still attend the Vigo County School Corp., Falk said in an interview with the Tribune-Star.
Because of last year's preliminary injunction, they have been allowed to use male bathrooms; Tuesday's decision affirms the lower court ruling.
While the appeals court ruling applies to two particular cases, "Given this has been established, a school corporation would be on thin ice not allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms associated with their identity because it opens them up to liability now," Falk said in an interview.
Reacting to the ruling, he said, "We're obviously very happy. The evidence in this case demonstrates that being denied access to the correct restrooms is terribly distressing; that's been shown across the board nationally in terms of the studies that are done," he said.
He added, "It is a slap in the face of students who are in this case two boys not being allowed to be in the male restrooms."
Falk said that as far as the two Vigo County students, it would be "particularly odd" to require them to use female bathrooms because "these are two boys who have been on hormones for quite some time and they physically appear to be male because they are."
The case is ongoing. Defendants can ask for a re-hearing, and they also have 90 days to ask the U.S. Supreme Court if it will review the case, Falk said.
The Vigo County School Corp. provided the following comment to the Tribune-Star on Wednesday evening. "We are aware that the 7th circuit court rendered a decision. We have no new information to share based on this case. We are reviewing the decision with legal counsel," the VCSC statement said.
Falk issued a statement earlier Wednesday welcoming the appeals court ruling.
“Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school,” Falk said. “Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging.”
The appeals court opinion said the U.S. Supreme Court will likely step in to hear the case, or cases similar to it, according to the Associated Press.
“Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far,” the opinion said.
Although Indiana doesn't have any current laws restricting bathroom access for transgender students, nearly a dozen other states have enacted such laws, including North Dakota, Florida and Kansas.
Indiana Legal Services has been co-counsel to plaintiffs in the cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
