February trial date set in child molestation case

A suspended Terre Haute firefighter has a Feb. 24 trial date on five charges of child molestation.
Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, appeared Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1 where Judge John Roach set the 2020 trial on the three Class A and two Class C felony charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults. The victims did not report the abuse until recently.
Plunkett was suspended from the Terre Haute Fire Department following his arrest.
Plunket remains in the Vigo County Jail with bond set at $100,000 cash.
