Feb. 3 speech at ISU by Bakari Sellers canceled

A speech by CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, at Tilson Auditorium has been cancelled.
“Unfortunately, due to the Iowa caucuses, I have been called in to do election coverage,” Sellers said, according to an Indiana State University news release. “My sincerest apologies for this event being cancelled. I do, however, wish to come back to Indiana State in the very near future."
The ISU Speaker Series includes upcoming speeches by Vietnam veteran and four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier (Feb. 24) and National Public Radio host and author Steve Inskeep (March 16).
They are free and open to the public.
