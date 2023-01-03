The Federal Correctional Complex at Terre Haute will sponsor a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
The event will be in the front lobby of the United States Penitentiary, 4700 Bureau Road South. A resume workshop and application assistance are included.
FCC Terre Haute is seeking to hire more than 34 correctional officers.
The salary range for correctional officers is $46,973 to $67,712 which does not include shift differential, overtime, and holidays.
The Bureau of Prisons says a career at FCC Terre Haute offers job security and a multitude of benefits including law enforcement retirement in 20-25 years and a retirement plan that provides benefits from three different sources: a Basic Benefit Plan (immediate annuity), Social Security (supplement) and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) similar to a 401k in which the agency matches the first 5% applied each pay period.
To apply for a correctional officer and other vacancies, go to www.usajobs.gov. To learn of the many opportunities we have available, visit www.bop.gov.
The opportunity to apply is open continuously for some positions. For specific job questions and hiring information, please call or email the human resource department at 812-244-4400, ext. 4420 or email THA-HumanResources-S@bop.gov.
FCC Terre Haute is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
