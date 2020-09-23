An independent FBI investigation has been opened into an early Sunday vehicle pursuit involving three Terre Haute Police officers who have been placed on administrative leave.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt today said he requested the FBI due to other local police agencies being involved in the chase.

More than one allegation of officer misconduct was made involving the pursuit and arrest of 36-year-old Chance Kernstein, Modesitt confirmed today.

The prosecutor declined to make any statements about the allegations, and said the investigation could take up to four weeks. No officer involved in the incident was wearing a body camera, Modesitt said.

Once the investigation is complete, Modesitt said he will review the case and determine if a special prosecutor needs to be appointed.

On Tuesday, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said he was made aware of an allegation of improper conduct by three officers following a Sunday morning pursuit that ended in the southeastern Vigo County town of Lewis.

"Pursuant to policy and practices regarding such allegations, the three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,” Keen said in a news release. “Also pursuant to policy, I spoke with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office and requested an impartial investigation by an outside agency.”

Kernstein was arrested in connection to gunfire, a crash and a vehicle pursuit that began after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when city police were called to the area of Candlewood Suites in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute for a report of gunshots.

A victim told police he was shot at while in his truck. Police located the suspect in the gunfire report and attempted to stop his vehicle. The pursuit ended in southern Vigo County.

Kernstein faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest, all felonies, as well as false reporting and reckless driving as misdemeanors. His next court hearing is Monday, Sept. 28 in Vigo Superior Court 6.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.