FBI seeks info on truckers who kidnapped women

The FBI is seeking potential victims and additional information about two over-the-road truck drivers who have kidnapped women and demanded ransom for their release.
FBI Memphis said the travel routes of the two men include Indiana.
Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, for battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911.
The FBI said Summerson's primary route was Interstate 95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well route through Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri. When meeting potential victims, investigators said, he told them his name is Von or Vaughn.
Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington was also an over the road trucker, but police said his routes are unknown. Washington was arrested in March by the FBI in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Investigators have found photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.
Anyone who might be a victim of Summerson or Washington is asked to contact the FBI via email at truckervictims@fbi.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.