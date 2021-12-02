FBI Memorial Star presented to children of Greg Ferency

The FBI Memorial Star — among the highest honors granted by the FBI — was presented Tuesday to Payton and Nick Ferency, the children of FBI Task Force Officer and Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency.
Ferency was fatally shot July 7, 2021, outside the Terre Haute FBI Resident Agency office. The FBI Memorial Star is presented to a surviving relative where death has occurred in the line of duty as the direct result of an adversarial action.
The FBI Honorary Medals program was created in 1989 to recognize exceptional acts by FBI agents and professional support personnel, as well as other law enforcement officers working with the Bureau.
The program features five honorary medals — the FBI Memorial Star, the FBI Star, the FBI Medal for Meritorious Achievement, the FBI Medal of Valor, and the FBI Shield of Bravery. These medals are among the highest honors in the FBI.
TFO Ferency was posthumously awarded an FBI Special Agent badge by FBI Director Christopher Wray at Ferency’s funeral in July. He was also posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat Medal by the Terre Haute Police Department.
Tuesday’s presentation took place at the Terre Haute Police Department.
