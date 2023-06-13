The FBI has confirmed that its agents were at a residence belonging to a Paris, Illinois, school official Tuesday.
Agents went to a home located in the 700 block of Ten Broeck Street in Paris. The home belongs to Jeremy and Jaime Larson, according to the Edgar County treasurer's office.
Larson is superintendent of Paris Union School District No. 95.
"We were at that address, 709 Ten Broeck St., conducting court-authorized activity," said Rebecca Cramblit, FBI public affairs officer in Springfield, Illinois. "There are no further details."
She added, "There was no reason for concern of public safety," including the safety of children.
Jeremy Larson could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
