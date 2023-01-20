While inflation has risen costs of everyday items, it’s also increased interest rates, and those higher interest rates allowed Vigo County to collect more than $2 million from invested funds last year.
That’s according to Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson, who spoke at the county’s annual board of finance Friday at the Vigo County Annex.
In 2022, investments for the county included treasury bonds, certificate of deposit (CDs) and Negotiable Order of Withdrawal (NOW) Accounts, which are interest-earning demand deposit accounts.
The accounts generated $2,072,943 in interest for the county, Thompson said.
For 2023, Vigo County has $30 million of undistributed funds invested, with $15 million in a treasury portfolio and $15 million in three different CDs.
“The county is governed by the State Board of Accounts, and we have a threshold that we cannot invest more than 25% of the balance that is maintained in various accounts,” Thompson said.
“Twenty million (dollars) is about the average of what we invest. I did include a little extra this year because of the ARP (American Rescue Plan) money that we have available, so we maximized the interest on that money as well.”
The county does not invest in the stock market, Thompson said.
“We are restricted or limited on where we can invest. We have Trust Indiana (which is a local government investment pool through the state that preserves the principal of the public’s funds, remains highly liquid, and maximizes the return on the investment) that we invest with, and with local banks, which have to be on the depository list that is governed by the State Board of Accounts as well,” she said.
The county in 2018, generated more than $1.5 million from interest on accounts invested; then more than $2.06 million in 2019; and more than $1.1 million in 2020. Interest rates then, Thompson said, were about 2.76%
In 2021, the county generated far less, collecting $370,612 in revenue. The interest revenue was lower, Thompson said, because investment interest rates were also low.
“In 2021 we had approximately $300,000 in revenue on investments and that was due to the interest rates that were extremely low.
“I think the highest (interest) rate we were earning was 0.25%,” Thompson said. “This year, with the Fed (Federal Reserve) raising (interest) rates, which a few of our funds are tied to the Fed fund rate, we are able to increase our revenue up to $2 million in investments.
“We also invested in treasuries and did a two-year ladder, which also increased revenue with the county,” Thompson said. “I think I have been a little bit more aggressive in the investing to increase the revenue for the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.