Father in child-death case back in jail on probation, drug charges

A Terre Haute man sentenced to probation in the starvation death of his disabled child has been arrested on charges of probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
Brian Moseman, 35, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Monday after a traffic stop on Fruitridge Avenue.
City police had sought Moseman on a warrant for probation violation after he failed drug screens. When Moseman was stopped Monday, police said, he had a small baggie containing methamphetamine in his pants pocket and a set of digital scales.
Moseman is to appear Friday in Vigo Superior Court 1 for an initial hearing on the new criminal charge.
Moseman was sentenced in November to 2.5 years in prison on two counts of neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony in the 2016 death of 5-year-old Adilynn Moseman. He was given credit for time already served in jail and community corrections while awaiting trial. The balance of his sentence was to be served on formal probation.
The child's mother, Tiffany Daugherty, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and six years in community corrections.
Moseman was also wanted on a Clay County warrant at the time of his arrest Monday.
