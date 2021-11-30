Fatality ruled accidental, no charges coming

The Nov. 21 traffic-related death of a West Terre Haute man was accidental and no charges are forthcoming, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff John Plasse said the investigation is finished and the autopsy of 44-year-old Jerry Giles indicates "no signs of foul play and no criminal charges will be pursued."
Deputies were called about 3:25 Nov. 21 to Darwin and Southlake roads in response to a report of an injured person. Deputies found found Giles lying on the road, and rescue personnel were not able to revive him, the sheriff said at the time. Detectives then investigated.
At the time, the sheriff said it appeared Giles fell from a moving vehicle.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the coroner’s office, Sugar Creek and Honey Creek fire departments, West Terre Haute Police and Indiana State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.