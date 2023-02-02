One person died and another was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a semitrailer and passenger vehicle on U.S. 41 just north of the intersection with Springhill Drive.
A fatal crash team was called out to do accident reconstruction, and northbound U.S. 41 was closed from Springhill Drive to Sam’s Club during that investigation, said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
The two individuals in the passenger vehicle were entrapped and had to be extricated by fire department emergency responders. The injured person in the passenger vehicle was to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, Plasse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.