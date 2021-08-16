One person has died and another person was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 59 near White Rock Road about 3 p.m. today.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find another route other than Indiana 59.
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke of the Clay County Sheriff's Department said a passenger car attempted to cross the highway westbound, and was struck in the passenger door by a southbound Dodge Ram pickup.
The driver of the car was airlifted. The pickup truck driver was not injured.
As of 5 p.m., firefighters were continuing to divert traffic at intersections north and south of the crash scene.
Clarke said the highway would be closed while a crash reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police from Putnamville documents the scene.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.
Information about the motorists could be released Tuesday, Clarke said.
