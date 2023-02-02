One person has died and another was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a semi and passenger vehicle on U.S. 41 just north of the intersection with Springhill Drive, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
A fatal crash team has been called out to do accident reconstruction, and northbound U.S. 41 is closed from Springhill Drive to Sam’s Club until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid that area.
The two individuals in the passenger vehicle were entrapped and had to be extricated by fire department emergency responders. The injured person in the passenger vehicle was to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, Plasse said.
The Tribune-Star will provide further information as it becomes available.
