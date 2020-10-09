Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.
Currently, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13 percent. This means there is a one in eight chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a seven in eight chance she will never have the disease.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2020 are:
• About 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
• About 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed. (CIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer).
• About 42,170 women will die from breast cancer.
In recent years, incidence rates have increased slightly by 0.3 percent per year.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Only lung cancer kills more women each year. The chance that a woman will die from breast cancer is about 1 in 38, or about 2.6 percent.
Since 2007, breast cancer death rates have been steady in women younger than 50, but have continued to decrease in older women. From 2013 to 2017, the death rate decreased by 1.3 percent per year.
These decreases are believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier through screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments.
At this time there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. This includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.