Farrington Grove Elementary was on a 10-minute lockout Thursday morning as city police responded to a call that turned out not to pose a school security issue, officials say.
At about 11:30 a.m., Terre Haute police were dispatched “to an armed subject looking at Farrington Grove School. Upon arrival, it was found that a man was ‘open carrying’ his firearm, in his yard, a block away,” according to Ryan Adamson, Terre Haute police public information officer.
On its Facebook site, the district explained what “lockout” means and when it is used.
Many times, when a school is placed on lockout, “We’re acting out of an abundance of caution,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
A Code Red [formerly lockdown], is far more serious than a lockout.
“We changed the wording this week [from lockdown to Code Red] because it’s easy to confuse ‘lockout’ with ‘lockdown,’” Riley wrote.
On social media, he explained that lockout “isn’t so different from our normal security posture. All of our schools are locked anyway, and we have a School Protection Officer at every building, scrutinizing visitors. In a lockout, we bring everyone inside and our school staff members have heightened awareness.”
Visitors may not be allowed to enter the building. Class, lunch, passing periods — they all go on as normal.
“We’ll still let parents know as soon as possible if a school goes on lockout,” Riley wrote.
After Thursday’s lockout, parents were notified immediately via text and email.
