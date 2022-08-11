Farmland prices growing at record pace

Indiana farmland prices have grown at a record pace over the past year, according to the Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey.
The survey looked at prices from June 2021 to June 2022 and showed that statewide, top-quality farmland averaged $12,808 per acre, up 30.9% from the same time last year.
The average per acre price of average-quality farmland similarly increased by 30.1% to $10,598. Poor quality farmland prices exhibited the largest increase of 34.0% to $8,631.
“Multiple factors are influencing the increase in farmland prices, including positive net farm incomes, relatively strong commodity prices, inflation and high farmer liquidity,” Todd H. Kuethe, Purdue associate professor and the Schrader Endowed Chair in Farmland Economics and survey author, said in a statement.
“However, rising interest rates are associated with increased costs of borrowing, which put downward pressure on purchases financed through mortgages,” Kuethe said.
The survey is produced through the cooperation of numerous professionals knowledgeable of Indiana’s farmland market. These professionals provided an estimate of the market value for bare poor, average, and top-quality farmland in December 2021, June 2022, and a forecast value for December 2022, according to a release from Purdue University.
Vigo County farmer Terry Hayhurst of Hayhurst Farms said he thinks the price increase is a direct result of inflation.
“The biggest issue is inflation and one place people drive their money to for protection against inflation is land. I think that is probably the number No. 1 contributor to the land value increases,” Hayhurst said.
Hayhurst said land prices have been on the rise for at least 10 years, but have gone up higher in recent years. He said some land in Vigo County has sold for $10,000 to $14,000 an acre in the past year.
“What was sold in Vigo County was not to local farmers, but investors buying ground from an investment standpoint,” Hayhurst said.
The Purdue survey also showed that cash rental rates statewide also increased across all land quality classes in 2022. Average cash rents increased by 11.5% for top-quality land, 10.8% for average-quality land, and 13.2% for poor-quality land. The increases in cash rents were the highest observed since the 2011–2012 period. Across the three quality grades, cash rents also reached a record high in 2022 at $300 per acre for high-quality farmland, $252 for average-quality, and $207 for poor-quality land.
Hayhurst said that while grain prices are up, higher land and cash rent prices could also have higher tax implications to farmers over the next five to seven years, as land values are slower to decrease once inflation drops.
