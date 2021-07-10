A first date in the mid-1980s to pick up tractor parts in Illinois turned into 32 years of marriage a family farming legacy for the Persingers of Clay City.
“I brought Michele back to see my family’s farm where I was living in my parent’s little old run-down house with just a coon dog and a Harley Davidson motorcycle sitting in the living room,” said Tim Persinger of Clay City.
That little old farm house has evolved into a beautiful two-story home that could easily grace the cover of Midwest Living magazine. But it wasn’t an easy row to hoe for the couple to turn the country site into a successful farming operation.
Their story begins when he started farming his family’s 160 acres in Clay City during 1983 while also working in the garbage disposal business and driving a semi-truck.
“But the ‘80s and ‘90s were the hardest times to make any money because interest rates were so high and commodity prices were so low, so I quit farming in 1998,” said Persinger.
“Besides, Tanner [his son], had just turned six years old and was getting involved in sports and I didn’t want to miss any part of seeing him grow up.”
He kept the family farm but sold off all of his farm equipment and went to work for Vigo County Syn Fuel, which was an asphalt emulsion plant for Black Beauty Coal, and picked up excavating jobs on the side to make extra money.
Persinger soon found his way into a niche business doing excavation projects for farmers doing soil erosion prevention projects such as grass waterways, filter strips and wascobs (a dry dam or a levy with a hole). By 2002, he left Syn Fuel and went solo with his excavating business.
“Michele was really nervous when I bought that first used excavator,” Persinger said. “But she’s good with all the bookwork and record keeping so she figured we’d find a way to make it work.”
He said his wife soon found government-funded farming excavation projects through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Services programs.
Persinger said that his son told him that he wished they still farmed, so when he got old enough, his son started helping neighboring farmers with their fall harvests.
When he graduated high school from Clay City, Tanner started working with excavating business.
“I went to Ivy Tech and enrolled in their automotive program so that I could help repair our heavy equipment,” said Tanner Persinger.
“But I still wanted to farm, so when one of our neighbors needed help planting his 23 acres of corn, I jumped at the opportunity and did it with just my little four-row planter.”
It wasn’t long before that neighbor’s sibling asked Tanner to farm his 600 acres.
“Tanner asked him why he wanted him to farm his land instead of somebody else. He said that he saw his work ethic and knew that he was particular about the land and could get the job done,” Michele said proudly of her son.
Other area farmers soon began asking Tanner to farm their land too, so he asked his dad if he would get back into farming with him.
“We socked every penny we earned into farming by buying one piece of used equipment at a time. We put in a lot of hours and hard work. Since I’d sold all my farm equipment, I got back into farming in 2017 with only one little 40-horsepower tractor,” Persinger said.
By their fifth year of farming together, the family had acquired 2,000 acres of cash rent farmland. He said they didn’t go out looking for the land and that all of the ground has been offered to them.
“The next thing I know, they’re putting up grain bins,” said Michele.
They have five grain bins on their property with another three bins on neighboring farms that can store 160,000 bushels with four semi trucks to haul the grain to market. All of this was achieved while the family continued to run the excavating business.
“The whole neighborhood knows what kind of work ethic they have,” said Michele, a licensed beautician who co-owns Hair Productions in Brazil with her friend from high school. “We say around here ‘Every day’ - meaning that every day brings something. Good or bad, you get up and do your job every day, regardless.”
While the are proud of their accomplishments, they don’t want to come across as bragging. The Persingers are actually very humbled by all they’ve been able to do.
“We’ve had phenomenal yields, work hard and strategize about which seeds to plant and which fertilizers to use,” the elder Persinger said. “But really, I give all the credit to Mother Nature.”
That doesn’t mean they’ve had all good years. In 2018, the family lost 150,000 bushels of corn to the rain, which attracted bugs and fungus. Last year, the ground was so dry that when they harvested, so much dust was stirred up that they couldn’t see and had to let the auto-guidance system, which works off of a satellite, take over an auto-steer the tractors.
“Farming is highly stressful because the prices of the commodities fluctuate daily and you never know what Mother Nature will do to the crops,” Persinger said.
As for working with his father every day, Tanner said they’ve got a relationship that a lot of other guys would envy. He said they’ve probably not had more than 50 days apart since they started working together. They have disagreements but when they’ve had too much togetherness, he just goes home - which is right next door - then comes back the next day and start fresh all over again.
“This farming thing - it’s a good life. It’s a hard life too, but I can’t see a better life,” Persinger said.
It seems that life can get better for the Persingers though. Tanner’s wife, Brandi, who is a registered nurse at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in outpatient surgery, is expecting a new little farm hand in January.
