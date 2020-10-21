Farmersburg woman charged with theft, forgery, fraud

A Farmersburg woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing from her employer, a Terre Haute auto dealer.

Cecia Copeland, 53, is charged with theft, forgery and fraud, according to Indiana State Police. She has been issued a summons to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3  on Nov. 13 for an initial hearing. 

ISP said it began an investigation into Copeland's actions in August. A former controller for  Burger Chrysler Jeep of Terre Haute, she is accused of stealing $50,000.

She worked at Burger from February 2014 through December of 2019. Authorities say she wrote checks and forged sales documents for self gain.

