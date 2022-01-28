A Farmersburg man face charges after police found him walking down a road with three children following a vehicle crash.
Sgt. Kris Fitzgerald of the Indiana State Police arrested Donald F. Barron, 30, on charges of driving while intoxicated with a passenger younger than age 18, neglect of a dependent, driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended.
About 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Sullivan County, Fitzgerald was patrolling near near County Roads 900 North and 200 East when he saw a man and three young children walking down the road attempting to flag down traffic.
Fitzgerald said he stopped to check on their welfare. The man said his vehicle was stuck so they were walking home to Farmersburg.
Fitzgerald put the children in his vehicle for warmth. The trooper also saw signs of impairment in Barron, who then failed field sobriety tests and showed a .15 percent blood-alcohol content when tested, according to Indiana State police.
Barron was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. The county department of child services was contacted regarding the children.
