Farmers optimistic as they prepare to plant

While grain prices are down amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, this spring's weather is closer to "normal" conditions, allowing some Wabash Valley farmers to prepare fields for planting.
Frank Miklozek, who farms 1,000 acres from Corey to Prairie Creek, said the start of the planting season looks much better than last year's wet season.
"We have our field preparation done, so you can't look a gift horse in the mouth. You have to seize the opportunity," Miklozek said, adding he plans to plant either late this week or early next week.
Vigo County farmer Terry Hayhurst this year will plant almost 1,600 acres in crops, and while his acreage is up from the 1,400 acres he planted last year, he plans to downsize the number of cattle at his farm to 20 head, from 30 head.
"We are starting to see some of the packing plants having to shut down" due to the pandemic, Hayhurst said. "That is going to be a major influencer on these markets for livestock and that in turn hurts the grains too," he said.
Unlike many Hoosiers who are working from home or staying home under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, farmers have been preparing fields for planting.
"We are working on equipment and working on the soils to get everything ready that we can; it doesn't stop," Hayhurst said. "Agriculture just cannot stop. If we stopped in April, May and June, we wouldn't have a crop."
Farmers will face downturn
Wabash Valley farmers, like investors in the stock market, face a downturn as grain market prices have fallen and profitability is marginal.
"We definitely have been hit on the market value," Hayhurst said. "About a third of the corn crop every year goes to the production of ethanol, but between OPEC fighting, driving the price of oil down, and less people driving, it is unprofitable to make ethanol right now and put it in fuel right now. Oil is just too cheap," Hayhurst said.
"That has probably hurt us from about 60 cents to 80 cents per bushel on corn right now," Hayhurst said.
Corn prices at Terre Haute Grain on Monday were $3.17 per bushel, unchanged, with new crop corn at $3.25 per bushel, down 1 cent, while soybeans were $8.41 per bushel, down 9 cents, with new crop soybeans at $8.36, down 5 cents.
In January, corn was closer to $3.85 per bushel, while beans were near $8.85 per bushel. Farmers, Hayhurst said, would like to see corn prices at $4 per bushel and soybeans at least $10 per bushel.
Additionally, Wabash Valley farmers are not yet sure how new federal funds pledged to agriculture will be dispersed. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress at the end of March set aside $23.5 billion for agriculture, including $9.5 billion specifically for specialty crop and local producers.
Brad Burbrink, an owner of Be-N-Ag Family Farm in southeastern Vigo County, said "from an economic outlook, it doesn't look good because of the virus with demand for corn and soybeans down, so there are lower prices, but on the positive note from a weather standpoint, we have had some dry days and plan to start planting this week," he said.
"Ground conditions are in good shape and we have warmer weather moving in next week, which presents good opportunities" for planting, he said.
Burbrink has been cleaning up fence rows, as well as applying fertilizer and herbicides to prepare for planting.
"We missed the rain over the weekend, so we will start planting and hitting it hard. The plan is to plant 3,000 acres of corn and 3,000 acres of soybeans," Burbrink said. About half of his corn crop will be white corn, sold to make corn chips. The other half yellow corn, used for cattle feed.
"I think this year is starting good, so far, based on the weather, on at least that side of the business, to get the crop planted in a timely manner," he said.
Industry forecasts
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020 prospective plantings survey, released March 31, indicates farmers nationwide intend to plant 97 million acres of corn, 83.5 million acres of soybeans and 44.7 million acres of wheat.
Soybean planting nationwide is forecast to be up 10% from 2019, or 7.4 million acres, but Indiana's planting percentage would remain unchanged, according to the USDA.
The USDA's projection on corn is up 8 percent or 7.3 million acres from last year. If that stands, it will be the highest amount of corn planted since 2012. The USDA forecasts corn acreage to be up 16 percent from last year in Indiana.
Yet, Vigo County farmer Frank Strain thinks that will change, with more farmers planting soybeans and less corn given the current crop market prices. Strain said this season he plans to split crops nearly equally between corn and soybeans.
"The price of corn now is not good. You can't make money. There is a lot of inventory out there and China is not buying enough to offset that inventory," Strain said. "I have quite a bit of corn left in the bin myself, same thing with soybeans," he said.
Strain, who farms 1,440 acres west of Prairie Creek, said he is starting his 47th year farming. He, too, said this spring's weather has been one good thing amid the low price grain market.
"We are doing things ahead of schedule. We have all our ground work done and a lot anhydrous ammonia on, but we are holding up until next week to plant because of a cold spell for the next few days," Strain said.
Hayhurst said Wabash Valley farmers know market prices can change, saying it's a long time until harvest.
"This year is a trial as we have never been through anything like this," Hayhurst said of the COVID-19 pandemic and its global economic and public health impact.
"It is difficult times, but just like any time else, agriculture will hunker down and put out a crop and we will market it as best as we can, and try to do the best job we can to supply the general needs of the public," Hayhurst said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
