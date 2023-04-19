Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host a Grammy award winning fiddler.
Michael Cleveland, who was born with disabilities that left him blind and partially deaf, will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 28 in the. Hatfield Hall Theater with his band the Flamekeepers.
Cleveland picked up the fiddle at age 4. By age 9, he was invited to sit in with Bill Monroe at the Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival. Soon after, Cleveland brought his virtuosic style to the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of Alison Kraus and was hand-picked for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Youth Allstars before he was 14.
In 2006, he formed his own band, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper.
Tickets for this Performing Arts Series concert are $25 for adults, $10 for those under 18 and Rose-Hulman faculty and staff, and free for Rose-Hulman students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
The feature film “Flamekeeper: The Michael Cleveland Story” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. April 29 at Hatfield Hall. This is a free event that's open to the public.
