Family Video is closing all of its remaining stores in 17 states, including 21 locations in Indiana, parent company Highland Ventures LTD announced Tuesday.
The company last fall closed more than 200 stores and will now close more than 250 remaining locations.
"Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations. The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic, but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era," Ketih Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures LTD, said in a statement Tuesday.
"I am extremely thankful to our employees and customers that were instrumental in Family Video's success. Without you, we would not have been the last man standing in our industry," Hoogland said.
The company survived 10 years longer than Blockbuster, Hollywood Video and Movie Gallery.
A Family Video store on 25th Street in Terre Haute and a store in Sullivan were closed in September. The last Family Video store in Terre Haute, on Fort Harrison Road, closed this month.
The Glenview, Illinois headquartered company was founded in 1978 as Video Movie Club in Illinois before rebranding. In 2013, following the continued decline of competing video rental stores, Family Video formed a partnership with Marco's Pizza providing space for the franchise in many of its stores.
In November, Family Video launched a #SaveTheVideoStore campaign to raise awareness of movie rentals during the pandemic.
