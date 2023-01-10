A Terre Haute physician, who has more than 20 years of experience in pediatrics and adult medicine, has joined Horizon Health.
Dr. Micah Thompson recently opened her family medicine practice in the Paris Clinic. Thompson treats a wide variety of patients from infants to seniors. Her medical interests include pediatrics, women's health and preventative care.
“Patients are the number one priority at Horizon Health and that is really important to me in family medicine,” Thompson said. “Horizon Health puts patients first and provides the necessary resources to succeed, which translates into better patient outcomes.”
As a primary care provider and “gatekeeper” of a patient’s overall health, Thompson stresses the importance of an open dialog between doctors and their patients.
“Patients need to have a stake in the game,” she said. “This will be a long-time relationship and we need to have open communication. I want patients to be an integral part of their medical care.”
Thompson is board certified in family medicine. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians. She earned her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine. She has a bachelor’s degree in life sciences from Indiana State University.
Thompson and her husband, David, have three daughters: Keely, Sasha, and Alyse. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, vacationing with family and friends, golfing, and playing sports.
To make an appointment with Thompson, call 217-466-4651.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.