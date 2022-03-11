Family Night by Catholic Charities has returned to Ryves Youth Center after a hiatus due to the pandemic. It will be held on the third Wednesday of each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The theme for the March 16 event is St. Patrick’s Day. This includes fun decorations, a holiday inspried meal and information on finances from March’s sponsor, Fifth Third Bank.
Jim Edwards, program director at Ryves Youth Center, said, “We are looking forward to making Family Night bigger and better than before by including community partners in each month’s activities.”
Also collaborating with Family Night is Western Indiana Community Action Agency and Terre Haute Housing Authority.
All families are welcome to Family Night . Activities will begin in the lower level of Ryves Youth Center located at 1356 Locust St.
