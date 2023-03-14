Ryves Youth Center's Family Night will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the center at 1356 Locust St.
The theme for this month is "Find your pot of gold!" Fifth Third Bank, the sponsor of the night, will present information on financial literacy resources including applying for SNAP, free tax filings, budgeting, secured credit cards and more, according to a press release from Ryves.
St. Patrick's Day themed activities will take place for families to participate in. Dinner will be made by chef Naomi Smith at the Kids Cafe.
The event is organized by Catholic Charities in partnership with Terre Haute Housing Authority and Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc.
“Kickoff the spring season by taking care of your financial health,” Jim Pinkstaff, program director at Ryves Youth Center, said in the release. “We wanted to support our neighbors by providing them with the knowledge of the resources our community has to offer them.”
