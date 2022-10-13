Family Night at Ryves Youth Center will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the center, {span class=”LrzXr”}1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.{/span}
The theme for the event, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, is Trunk or Treat. The bank — along with Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, Project Never Broken, Wabash Valley Misfits, Knights of Columbus and more — will be on site passing out candy. The evening will also include games and activities for youth and adults.
“Families are encouraged to join us for an evening meal and a chance to trick or treat in a safe environment,” said Jim Pinkstaff, program director at Ryves.
A hot meal will be provided by chef Naomi Smith at the Kids Café.
Western Indiana Community Action Agency and Terre Haute Housing Authority will be on-hand to provide information and resources for families.
