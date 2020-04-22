Family mourns 'gentle giant' lost to COVID-19

When Uzziah Hutchinson learned that his big brother, Larry, had died from COVID-19 complications Friday morning, “I fell to my knees and started crying. I didn’t know what else to do.”
His brother was just 27 years old.
But the disease has taken a further toll on the family. Another brother, Calvin, is in a Bloomington hospital and is improving after having been in intensive care and on a ventilator.
His father, Larry Sr., had also been hospitalized but is now out of the hospital and recovering; he remains on oxygen.
Uzziah, 22, said he has tried to remain strong for his mom and sister “and comfort them and let them know everything would be ok.” But on Friday, after he learned Larry didn’t make it, “I couldn’t hold it in anymore. My brother was gone.”
Uzziah is the youngest brother, the baby; Larry was the oldest of five siblings.
“We are a very close, tight-knit family,” he said. His older siblings “have always been there for me. They’ve protected me and loved me through everything.”
At one point, when all three family members were hospitalized, “I was trying to keep the faith, but it was a scary moment in my life. People are dying from this virus, so I didn’t know what was going to happen.” He prayed for his family’s recovery and hoped for the best.
The good news is that his father is out of the hospital, and Calvin is off a ventilator and working on regaining his strength.
Uzziah spoke highly of big brother Larry, who had the nickname “Moose.”
“He was such a great big brother … he wanted me to be successful,” Uzziah said. “When I’d get awards for singing, he’d be so happy for me. That would always make me feel so good. He was such a joyful person. He loved to laugh and play video games.”
“Moose” also loved to go to church and was a member of Mount Pilgrim Church.
Before COVID-19 devastated the family, he and Larry “had plans. We were going to travel across the country and go to places we hadn’t been before ... There were a lot of things we were going to do.”
Larry attended Sarah Scott Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School, where he played football and participated in JROTC.
What was especially difficult, Uzziah said, was not being able to visit his big brother, or other family members hospitalized with COVID-19.
“The only thing that kept running through my mind was that none of us could be there for my brother and how lonely and scary that would be,” he said.
Uzziah cautions the country needs to be careful as stay-at-home orders end and the economy re-opens. He doesn’t want others to go through what his family has experienced.
“We are heartbroken,” he said.
Also sharing in the family’s loss is Loretta James, Larry and his siblings’ aunt.
She described Larry as “a gentle giant ... and all heart. He would do anything he could for anybody and give the shirt off his back and not having anything left for himself.”
Larry and his siblings were raised “to be kind to everyone,” James said. “They never met a stranger. To know them is to love them.”
Both Larry and Calvin were on ventilators at the same time — one in Terre Haute and one in Bloomington.
“It’s heart-wrenching,” James said. “No one could be with them,” including their mother, and James’ sister, Melissa Hutchinson.
Her family “has a lot of faith in God. That’s how they are getting through this,” James said.
She asks people to take COVID-19 seriously. She sees people coming into the store where she works with little kids, no masks, no protection.
“They need to take this seriously — it could be their family member.”
Some say the numbers of those in Vigo County who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who have died from it, aren’t that high.
“One death is one too many,” James said.
Nathaniel Hutchinson, the second-oldest of the brothers, described Larry as “the greatest big brother anybody could have. He was caring and loving toward people ... and always trying to do whatever he could for us.”
Larry loved video games and playing baseball; he enjoyed hanging out with family and watching movies with their parents.
At first, when all three family members were in the hospital, Nathaniel was sad he couldn’t be there to comfort them, but he didn’t believe anything bad would happen.
“I believed they were all going to get healthy and make it,” Nathaniel said.
But when his two brothers went on ventilators, he realized the seriousness of the disease.
Just before Moose was to go on a ventilator, he called Nathaniel. “He wanted me to pray with him and he told me he was scared. ... That was a hard day because I knew I couldn’t be there for him.”
The family is close and “we’re always there for one another,” Nathaniel said.
He recognizes people who haven’t personally experienced COVID-19 may not take it as seriously. But they should still show sympathy and concern for those who are suffering.
He also believes it’s a time when people need to lean on each other and “have faith in God that he will take care of us all. In our hardest times is when we should pray the hardest.”
Also, “Show those people who are still here that you really love them and you care about them.”
