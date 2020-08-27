A father and son in Vermillion County have taken it upon themselves to clean up their community.
Vermillion County Council member John M. Major and his father John V. Major purchased and demolished a pair of dilapidated buildings on State Road 163 in Clinton.
The Major family and MSI Construction have taken it upon themselves to clean up Vermilion County through self-funded projects such as this.
This isn’t the first time the Major family has led an effort to clean the area. In 2015 and 2017, the Major family and MSI Construction tore down three dilapidated buildings in Clinton’s Crumpton Hill neighborhood.
John M. Major said the leadership of Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy and the Vermilion County Council and their efforts in the demolition of condemned and dilapidated buildings across the county in recent years is what inspires him to do the same.
“It has given us the inspiration to do our part and clean up our community,” said John M. Major in a news release Wednesday.
“And we hope that others will do the same. When the community takes pride in itself, the community grows and prospers.”
S&G Excavating of Terre Haute was selected to demolish the properties at 2514 E. State Road 163 in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.