The mid 1800s marked the start of a long history of farming for the Reberger family in Clay County.
In fact, the family has retained an original 160 acres of farmland for more than 150 years.
It started with Benjamin F. Reberger, whose parents, Christian and Catherine Reberger, came to the United States from Wurtemberg, Germany in 1818, settling in Baltimore, Maryland.
Benjamin was the fifth of nine children. He met Ann Elizabeth Ford, whom he married. The couple would later settle in Greencastle in 1853.
Benjamin was a cooper by trade. That's a person trained to make wooden casks, barrels. He did that for four years, then decided farming was his future, working land in the western portion of Putnam County.
Benjamin later looked to establish his own farm, buying 160 acres in Clay County, about 3 miles east of the current Great Dane manufacturing plant along U.S. 40. In 1864, he started the farm.
At that time, U.S. 40 was named the National Road, which was a narrow dirt road carved out amid trees.
"The farm is in an area known as Shady Lane, because it used to be lined with Sycamore trees," said Debbie Burns, the daughter of Paul W. Reberger, who is one of five sons that form the fifth generation Rebergers.
Farming was still on the increase in the mid 1800s.
In 1860, the United States had 2,044,077 farms, according to the U.S. Census, while Indiana had 126,898 farms, according to PBS's American Experience. With the introduction of farm machinery and less available farm labor lost to industrial growth, that number has been drastically reduced.
Indiana now has 56,649 farming operations, with an average farm size of 264 acres, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Fast forward to the 1930s, when five sons, forming the fifth generation of Rebergers, were born. The sons were John, David, James, Paul and Benjamin. Of the brothers, only Paul Reberger is still living.
In March, three surviving family relatives of the fifth generation were recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial award from the Indiana Department of Agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Rebergers accepting the award were Rose Mary Reberger Price, born in 1929, who is the sister of William Reberger, born in 1935; plus Thomas Reberger, born in 1946 and Paul Reberger, born in 1937. They are cousins.
"I remember my dad and his brothers working the farm mostly planting corn and soybeans, but I do remember some hay fields," said Burns, 62, who grew up on the farm.
"My grandfather (John M. Reberger) passed away when I was young, but we would go to my grandparents every Sunday," adding her grandparents also farmed the site. "It was just a way of life," Burns said.
In 1981, Debbie married Randall Burns and was no longer involved in the daily farm operations; however, she does remember stacking hay briefly after she was married. Her father and uncles continued to work the farm. Today, the farm land is leased out to other farmers to plant and harvest crops.
However, three of the fifth-generation family members are still on the original homestead.
Paul Reberger built a new home in 2016 on the original farm site, while his brothers James and Benjamin Reberger also built homes on the homestead ground near him. A home belonging to John M. Reberger, a fourth-generation member, also remains on the farm.
Paul and wife Shirley Reberger continue to live on the farm. Patty Reberger, the wife James Reberger, also lives in a house on the farm.
Burns said she wants to continue the family tradition for future generations, saying "The farm will continue on in the Reberger name through the next generation. I want this to continue to be a family treasure," she said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
