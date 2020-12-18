Family gets autopsy for Vigo inmate who collapsed, died

The family of a man who died at Vigo County Jail has secured a private autopsy in northwest Indiana in the hopes of determining his cause and manner of death.
Frederick Whitlock, 56, died Dec. 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19, a death that has stirred questions from the family and a local group regarding COVID safety protocols in the jail and whether Whitlock received appropriate care.
Whitlock's death also resulted in blanket testing for those incarcerated at Vigo County Jail. More than one-third of the jail population, or 108 inmates and two staff members, tested positive.
The family of Whitlock has since secured a private autopsy from Dr. John Feczko, who runs Pathologix in Valparaiso, after Vigo Coroner Dr. Susan Amos declined to do an autopsy.
Amos said previously Vigo County does not have a negative air pressure room, as prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for performing an autopsy on a COVID-positive person.
The cost is $4,000 for the autopsy and $1,500 to transport the body to northwest Indiana, all of which will be covered by Vigo County, Amos said.
Amos said the autopsy was performed Thursday, but she did not soon expect a written report from Feczko. She also is awaiting the results of Whitlock's toxicology report, but said previously that her preliminary opinion is that Whitlock's death is the result of natural causes and did not appear to be related to a COVID-19 respiratory issue.
In a joint news release from members of the Whitlock family and The Reform Movement of Terre Haute, who has been critical of jail protocols and Amos' handling of Whitlock's postmortem investigation, Whitlock's daughter said the family has felt misled from the outset.
"From the moment we learned that my dad died, we were led to believe that officials were waiting on an autopsy report to show what caused his death," said Latasha Whitlock Housley, Whitlock's daughter. I was shocked when we learned no autopsy had been done, and that the family would have to find someone to do it."
The release also said The Reform Movement and the Whitlock family have called on Vigo Sheriff John Plasse to release 72 hours of jail security footage preceding Whitlock's death.
When asked if he would honor the request, Plasse said he would not comment on anything The Reform Movement disseminates.
Whitlock had been in Vigo Jail since May 2019. He was awaiting transport to the Indiana Department of Correction after recently being sentenced to 22 years for an aggravated battery conviction stemming from a stabbing.
A federal judge has ordered Vigo County to provide a COVID-19 status update on infected inmates, medical attention and specific steps being taken to protect those incarcerated at the jail from the contagious virus.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, who already was overseeing a federal lawsuit on overcrowding at the Vigo County Jail, ordered the status report be filed with the court no later than Dec. 22.
Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.