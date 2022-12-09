DeAndre Lowe says he transferred from West Vigo High School to South Vigo High School in November because he couldn’t take the racial harassment at West any longer.
That harassment involved racial slurs and name-calling, including “the hard R,” Lowe said. The “hard R” refers to a specific racist insult.
He played football at West Vigo and says several student-athletes, primarily seniors, have been involved in the harassment.
Lowe recounted some incidents.
Before games and after a games, or even before practice, the offending students “would make like monkey sounds and jump around and stuff like monkeys or like gorillas. Or they would like throw bananas,” DeAndre said.
According to his mom, Crystal Lowe, “So much has happened in that football locker room because the kids know that it was DeAndre’s word against theirs.” The door would be shut, where coaches couldn’t see or hear what happened, DeAndre said.
In an incident this year, two boys holding belts pushed DeAndre Lowe back and forth and comments were made about whipping him like a slave, although they did not actually hit him with the belts, he said.
In perhaps the most flagrant incidents, a West Vigo student can be seen on a social media video spelling out and saying a racial slur; in another incident, DeAndre’s cousin was Photoshopped into a cotton field, with the photo depicting him working in the field.
This fall, around October, Crystal Lowe said she spoke to the coach, as did DeAndre, and DeAndre had an opportunity to address the seniors on the football team. DeAndre told the others how he felt and how it was not right and what they were doing was racial harassment.
The team also has a new coach this year.
But, according to Crystal Lowe, “It never changed anything.”
Use of a racial slur last year also was brought to the attention of the appropriate school staff member, and the family was told it was addressed, but the behavior continued, they say.
DeAndre transferred to South in November, as did another student also subject to the harassment, she said.
Those transfers, and other student allegations of racial harassment, triggered an internal investigation by the Vigo County School Corp., which then brought in outside investigators who have interviewed more than 30 students, teachers, coaches and faculty.
The investigation has been completed, and late Friday afternoon, Superintendent Rob Haworth announced that as a first step, the district will employ an independent expulsion hearing officer as it begins disciplinary proceedings in coming weeks.
Haworth stated in a letter to parents earlier this week: “The Vigo County School Corp. strongly condemns any racial harassment, bullying, or discrimination and has multiple policies in place that prohibit this behavior. It is our top priority to create a safe and peaceful learning environment for all students, and any conduct in violation of this goal will not be tolerated.”
The district was contacted Friday and had no additional comment in response to the harassment described by DeAndre and Crystal Lowe.
The Lowes are waiting to hear results of the investigation.
“They need to be held accountable for what they did,” DeAndre Lowe said. If those students go out into the real world and behave that way, “and you say that to the wrong person, there are going to be bad consequences. Someone is going to eventually get hurt.”
Crystal Lowe said the offending students need to learn from this. “We want positive change to come from this,” she said. “But it’s hard to change if you don’t hold anyone accountable.”
She believes “they took advantage of a boy (DeAndre) that is good-hearted, and he kind of put his head down and thought being the bigger person was the right thing to do. But there is always a breaking point, when enough is enough.”
The family has contacted the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and they’ve also contacted an attorney.
Crystal Lowe says some of the behavior began a few years ago, but it got worse DeAndre’s junior year. “This year is when it got really terrible,” she said.
Why is the family coming forward now?
“I want this stuff to change,” DeAndre Lowe said. “I don’t want black people out at West Vigo to go through the same stuff I went through or be ashamed because of the color of their skin or walk in the school and feel unwanted.”
They hope for some kind of resolution soon, although Crystal Lowe also knows those involved are entitled to due process.
“I’m trying to see if the school corporation does the right thing. I’m trying to hold off and handle everything right,” she said. “But I’m not backing down, and I’m not letting it go if they don’t handle it in the correct way.”
