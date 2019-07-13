Family and close friends of Eva Mozes Kor spent much of Saturday celebrating the life and memory of the Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to spreading a message of forgiveness and of the dangers of hate and prejudice.
Kor, the founder of Terre Haute’s CANDLES Holocaust Museum, passed away July 4 in Krakow, Poland. She was 85. She had been on the annual CANDLES trip to Poland.
Since her passing, support from the world over has poured in, said Eva Kor’s son Alex Kor. But more than an icon to be mourned, Alex Kor said he’s felt no different than any other son who’s lost their mother.
“At the end of the day it’s not some type of icon, it’s not someone people look up to, it’s my mom,” Alex Kor said. “For me it’s a personal thing. Whether you’re eight years old, 18 years old or 58 years old, it’s nice to have a mother to talk to and kiss and to hug.
“That’s the part that’s been tough to put my arms around, that I can’t wrap my arms around my mom.”
Alex Kor said it’s now up to him and others to carry on the mission of Eva, a sentiment he said he didn’t always share but would come to appreciate.
Growing up was tough at times, what with his mother being determined to tell the story of her and her sister’s survival in Auschwitz and find the man responsible for the heinous experiments conducted on the twins, infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, Alex Kor said.
“She didn’t handle things well at times and I think that when I was in junior high and high school I was somewhat ashamed of my mom,” Alex Kor admitted. “People wouldn’t talk about her in a very flattering way.”
It wasn’t until years later when Alex Kor took his mother to Indianapolis for a lecture at a middle school that he was moved by the power of his mother’s stories, stories he’d heard countless times in his youth.
“I figured I knew the stories and that it wouldn’t be that big of a deal,” Alex Kor said. “But I’ll always remember that first time I heard her lecture.
“... I remember turning around and looking at the kids’ faces. There wasn’t one squeak out of one child and, these were eighth graders and teenagers, their eyes were fixed on my mom and I thought, ‘Wow. That’s my mom.”
And while Alex Kor reflected on the power of his mother’s message, Robert Kor, Eva’s nephew, said he’ll always remember how Eva tried to help him learn more of his mother’s experience in the Holocaust.
Robert Kor traveled with Eva to Auschwitz in 2017 as part of the CANDLES museum’s annual trip. There, Robert Kor had hoped to learn more about his mother and her experience in the camp after her transfer from Theresienstadt Ghetto in modern day Czech Republic.
Inundated with hundreds of similar requests, Robert Kor was told camp staff were too busy to help.
“But on the second day we were at Auschwitz we had broken for lunch when Eva came over to me and said I needed to go to a specific building and meet with someone in the records department,” Robert Kor said as he fought back tears.
“She arranged that. She was able to make that happen for me.”
Robert said that while Eva’s brand of Holocaust remembrance and activism may have been different than that of his parents, he’ll never forget her trying to help him on that trip.
But that was just Eva being Eva, said Alex Kor.
“She was so much more than just a survivor who forgave,” Alex Kor said. “She was someone that had a great sense of humor, a great mother to my sister and I, she was a great motivator, but she wasn’t without fault like all humans.
“But she had a great passion to educate the public about her experiences, and more importantly, how those experiences could be turned into lessons and challenges to move forward in this day and age.”
The public is invited to attend one of two memorial services in August. The first of which is 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. The second is 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Clowes Hall at Butler University in Indianapolis.
