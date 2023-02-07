Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at Ivy Tech Terre Haute and Greencastle to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 26.
The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid in less than one afternoon. The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for most federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and guardian(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at www.studentaid.gov before attending the event.
Volunteers will walk students and parent(s)/guardian(s) through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed.
Students interested in attending College Goal Sunday should register at https://bit.ly/3wt9tWf. Registration is preferred but not required for the event. Questions about College Goal Sunday or financial aid can be directed to Julie Wonderlin, director of financial aid at th-finaid@ivytech.edu.
Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.
The winners will be notified in the spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
