Terre Haute police on Sunday afternoon spotted a truck with "false or fictitious plates" that belonged to another vehicle, they reported Tuesday morning. This set off a chase that concluded near the Wabashiki trail in West Terre Haute.
The pursuit began at approximately 3:30 p.m. Arrested was the driver, Hud Judy, whose status is of a habitual traffic violator, which makes it a felony for him to drive.
Judy was charged with being a habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement (both a felony and misdemeanor) and reckless driving.
Two passengers riding in the truck were not arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.